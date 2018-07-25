20 year old missing Waterford man found in Berlin

25 July 2018

A young Waterford man who was missing from the Netherlands since early June has been found safe and well.

20 year old John Power from Waterford City was last seen in Maastricht on the 9th of June.

He moved to Holland over 18 months ago with friends and worked in a call centre.

His family had made numerous appeals to the public including looking to the Taoiseach for help and travelled to the Netherlands at the start of July to search for him

His father Michael said that John presented himself to the Irish embassy in Berlin earlier this afternoon.

