Gardaí renew appeal on 31st anniversary of Imelda Keenan's disappearance

Today, 3rd January, 2025, marks the 31st anniversary of the disappearance of 22-year-old Imelda Keenan.

Imelda, originally from Mountmellick, Co. Laois, was last seen in Waterford City on Monday, 3rd January, 1994.

Imelda had moved to Waterford and was living with her boyfriend. On the day she vanished, she left her apartment at 1:30 PM and walked down William Street onto Lombard Street.

The last confirmed sighting of Imelda was at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street, where she was seen crossing the street. Imelda was reported missing by her brother, Edward, the following day.

Despite extensive Garda investigations, there have been no further confirmed sightings of Imelda. If Imelda is still alive, she would now be 53 years old.

Superintendent Gavin Hegarty says: "Imelda, 22 years old and originally from Mountmellick in County Laois, was a resident of Waterford City while pursuing her studies when she disappeared without a trace.

"Imelda was known for her quiet demeanor, her love of music and her strong family ties. Despite extensive investigations spanning 31 years, the silence surrounding her fate remains unbroken.

"We continue to urge anyone with information or the ability to assist our investigation to come forward."

According to the Irish Times, on the 30th anniversary of Imelda's disappearance last year, Imelda's brother Gerry said "his mother and two brothers had died with broken hearts not knowing what had happened to Ms. Keenan who had been the youngest daughter in the family."

Over 30 years on, Gardaí and Imelda’s family are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

