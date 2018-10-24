22 people arrested by gardaí targetting criminal activity in Carlow/Kilkenny area

24 October 2018

22 people have been arrested by gardaí targetting criminal activity in the Carlow/Kilkenny area.

The arrests were made in the Thomastown area of Kilkenny as part of Operation Thor or ‘Project Storm’, an initiative aimed at preventing crime, disrupting criminal activity and enhancing community engagement in that region.

Following the operation, 1 person appeared in Waterford District Court this afternoon.

A further 13 have been charged and five released with files being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Three more people have been arrested over outstanding warrants issued by the courts.

A total of 43 checkpoints targeting the movement of local criminal groups were carried out during the operation, resulting in the seizure of 4 vehicles.

A number of community engagement activities took place during the day, including road safety workshops at local schools.

The operation was led by gardaí from the Carlow/ Kilkenny Division, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, and 24 trainee gardaí currently based at the Garda College in Templemore also took part in the operation.

