A 22-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in County Waterford.

He struck a barrier at around 10pm last night on the Tramore Road near the Ballindud roundabout.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination and the local coroner has been notified.

The road remains closed between the Tramore Road Roundabout and the Ballindud Roundabout for a forensic examination.

Diversions are in place and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

