26-year-old man charged with murder of Mary Ward

A man has been charged in relation to the death of Mary Ward in Belfast.

The 26-year-old was taken into Garda custody on Wednesday.

The body of Mary Ward was discovered at her home in south Belfast on October 1st.

It's believed the 22-year-old mother-of-one hadn't been seen alive since September 25th.

Gardaí have said they are cooperating with the PSNI as part of the investigation.

A man arrested earlier this week is to appear in court in Dublin this morning.

