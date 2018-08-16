A 27-year-old man has died in a crash in County Westmeath.

The car in which he was travelling in, hit a ditch and ended up in a field at Deerpark, on the Castlepollard to Collinstown road between 10pm and 11.20pm last night.

An 18-year-old girl was also seriously injured in the crash and has been taken to Mullingar Regional hospital.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gardai in Mullingar on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



