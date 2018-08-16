270 fuel pumps across the country have been found to be dispensing petrol and diesel inaccurately.

According to their latest annual report, the National Standards Authority of Ireland’s legal metrology division inspected 14,763 measuring instruments used in trade across the country in 2017.

Of these, close to 2% were found to be inaccurate.

Speaking on the release of the report, NSAI Chief Executive Geraldine Larkin said: “Standards enhance competitiveness, build reputations, support national regulators, and deliver growth. The NSAI is a strong and respected Irish voice on the world stage, fighting every day for Irish businesses and consumers to ensure that products and services are competitive, safe and fit for purpose.”

“Our network of standards professionals is spread right across the country engaging and assisting local businesses to innovate, compete and trade in new markets” she added.

The report also revealed that 30 taxi-meters failed inspections last year, while more than 300 supermarket scales were found to be weighing incorrectly.

