30,000 of teachers to take part in protests over plans to reform Senior Cycle

30,000 second-level teachers will be taking part in nationwide lunchtime protests today over a decision to accelerate Senior Cycle redevelopment plans.

Teachers say they are gravely concerned that aspects of the plans pose a threat to education standards, fairness and quality for Leaving Cert students.

Teachers have pointed out that they are not opposed to the redevelopment of the Senior Cycle. However, for successful implementation, they say it's crucial that sufficient resources are provided to ensure its smooth and effective roll-out.

They are also calling for comprehensive and fully informed in-service training for all teachers well in advance of implementation and that any changes to subjects or specifications are not rushed through.

🪧 30,000 second-level teachers nationwide will protest outside their schools tomorrow over changes to the Senior Cycle which will undermine standards and threaten fairness and quality for Leaving Cert students#ProtectEducationStandards@TUIunion pic.twitter.com/Nn0BxaLAuT — ASTI (@astiunion) November 18, 2024

The unions involved the ASTI and TUI are not calling for the postponement of the new pilot subjects which they say are being supported with additional resources for those schools involved.

The unions say the action is being driven by teachers in order to protect the standards and quality of the Irish education system.

Students will not be affected by the protest.

Reporting by Alan Cantwell

