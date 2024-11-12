30,000 teachers to stage lunchtime protest next week

30,000 second-level teachers to stage nationwide lunchtime protest seeking delay in implementation of Senior Cycle redevelopment.

More than 30,000 members of the Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) will hold a nationwide lunchtime protest outside schools next Tuesday, 19th November in which they will seek a delay in the implementation of Senior Cycle redevelopment.

The protest follows a decision to ‘accelerate’ Senior Cycle redevelopment plans. Teachers are gravely concerned that aspects of the plans pose a threat to education standards, fairness and quality. They also have concerns about current system capacity to accommodate such major change.

Service to students will not be affected by the protest, which will take place outside all schools/centres where Senior Cycle is delivered e.g. established Leaving Certificate and/or Leaving Certificate Applied.

Teachers are not opposed to the redevelopment of the Senior Cycle. However, for successful implementation, it is crucial that:

· Sufficient resources are provided to ensure a smooth and effective roll-out. Such resources must be allocated equitably across all schools/centres

· Any changes to subjects/specifications are not rushed through, are of educational benefit to our students and are based on the professional views of those practitioners tasked with delivery

· Comprehensive and fully informed in-service training is provided to all teachers well in advance of implementation

The unions are not calling for the postponement of the new pilot subjects Drama, Film, and Theatre Studies and Climate Action and Sustainable Development which, crucially, are being supported with additional resources and allocation for those schools involved.

More than 30,000 members of the TUI and the ASTI will hold a nationwide lunchtime protest outside schools next Tuesday, 19th November in which they will seek a delay in the implementation of Senior Cycle redevelopment. Joint statement: https://t.co/PyRGoPgq8F pic.twitter.com/pcyktsC5ai — ASTI (@astiunion) November 12, 2024

This campaign is being driven by teachers in order to protect the standards and quality of the Irish education system. Our members will support change that is sufficiently resourced and is of educational benefit. Regrettably, our experience to date has cause for concern and has resulted in this campaign to seek a postponement.

