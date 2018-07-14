33 hospitalised after Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Germany

14 July 2018

33 people have been hospitalised after a Ryanair flight made an emergency landing in Germany overnight.

The Dublin to Croatia flight landed at Frankfurt-Hahn airport after experiencing technical difficulties.

While the airline hasn’t released an official statement on the incident, German Police say it is understood there had been a pressure drop aboard the flight which had 189 passengers.

Paramedics tended to passengers in Hahn after the pilot asked for permission to land.

Those that needed further treatment were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Passengers on social media complained of earaches, nausea and headaches.

Those that were not taken to hospital have reportedly been accommodated overnight at Frankfurt Hahn airport.

A replacement aircraft has been scheduled to fly passengers to Zadar this morning.

– Digital Desk

