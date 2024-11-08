33rd Dáil dissolved paving way for General Election

The 33rd Dail has officially been dissolved.

Taoiseach, Simon Harris, has left Aras an Uachtarain, after asking President, Michael D. Higgins, to kick-off the general election campaign.

It paves the way for the General Election to be held on November 29th.

Simon Harris confirmed his intention to seek a dissolution in a speech on the steps of Leinster House this afternoon.

He said “the time is now right to ask the Irish people” to vote – and confirmed the date of the poll.

“I want to start by saying to the people of this great country, this great democracy, you alone are sovereign,” he said.

“You go out and you cast your vote and in return, you're entitled to good government and hard work.”

