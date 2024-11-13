Play Button
34-year-old Wexford man dies while holidaying in Lanzarote

Beat News
Beat News
A 34-year-old Wexford man has died while holidaying in Lanzarote.

Steven 'Wally' Wallace's body was discovered on a beach near Puerto del Carmen.

His family are working with authorities and the Kevin Bell repatriation Trust to bring him home.

Local Councillor Aoife Rose O’Brien was a close friend of Steven's says her thoughts are with his family.

"The news came quite shockingly. He was a young man and the kindest man, he really was.

"He would never miss an oppurtunity to make someone smile or laugh. He was just full of love.

"We are absolutely devastated. My heart is breaking his family right now.

"A massive thanks and credit due to the foundation who are assisting the family bring Steven home."

