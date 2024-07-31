40% of young drivers admit to checking their phones while driving

A new study shows that 40 per cent of people under 35 have admitted to checking notifications on their phone sometimes while driving.

The RSA Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Study 2023 highlighted the prevalence of dangerous driver behaviour.

It comes as the new junior minister for transport has raised serious concerns about the number of people driving under the influence of cocaine.

A road safety campaign will be launched on Wednesday ahead of the bank holiday weekend, with 113 deaths on the roads already this year.

According to the RSA’s Mobile Device Usage Observational Survey 2023, 9 per cent of motorists were observed using a mobile device, an increase on the figure of 6 per cent in the 2022 survey.

The study was conducted at 145 sites nationwide in September and October 2023.

It involved trained personnel standing at the roadside and observing the rate of handheld mobile device usage among drivers of passenger cars, goods vehicles, buses and coaches as they passed.

The highest rate of handheld mobile device usage was seen by drivers of light goods vehicles at 13 per cent, with rates ranging from between 6 per cent and 8 per cent amongst drivers of other vehicle types.

Of the drivers observed using a handheld mobile device, 59 per cent were using the device in hand and 41 per cent were using the device in their ear. Overall, males were more likely to be observed using a handheld mobile device than females.

Speaking about the research, Minister for State at the Department of Transport, James Lawless said: “I am asking drivers to put away their phones and slow down this Bank Holiday Weekend.

"We have seen a devastating increase in road trauma this year. There are too many people being killed and seriously injured and we must prevent any more families from going through this trauma.

"All of us have a responsibility and can play a part to stop this upward trend in road crashes.

“Distracted driving due to handheld mobile device usage is one of the dangerous behaviours that leads to road traffic collisions.

"This is highlighted by data from the World Health Organisation which indicates that drivers using a mobile phone are four times more likely to be involved in a collision.

"There has also been a deterioration in driving behaviours over the past three years since Covid. As well as speeding, distracted driving and drink driving, there is the significant problem of drug driving, something the RSA, the gardaí and the Medical Bureau of Road Safety are very concerned about.”

The RSA also published its review of road traffic fatalities for the first half of 2024. During the period January 1st to July 28th, there were 113 fatalities on Irish roads, an increase of 17 on the equivalent period in 2023.

According to the Preliminary Analysis of Road Traffic Fatalities, January 1st – July 28th:

Drivers represent the highest risk group representing 39 per cent (44) of fatalities;

There has been an increase in fatalities among passengers (+5) and cyclists (+4);

Of the fatalities, 37 (33 per cent) were aged 25 years or less;

Fatalities have been highest in Dublin (14), Cork (14), and Mayo (13) which represent 36 per cent of total fatalities;

Rural roads, which have a speed limit of 80km/h or greater, have accounted for 70 per cent of fatalities.

By Kenneth Fox

