Up to 4,000 drivers did not pay their M50 toll charge or penalties last year.

That is according to new figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Among the details, one driver raked up unpaid charges of €45,000 while 40 drivers had their cars seized.

Compliance rates are up, however, with 97% of people using the motorway now paying their toll on time.

