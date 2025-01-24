560 thousand homes without power due to Storm Éowyn

An "unprecedented" 560,000 homes are without power this morning as Storm Éowyn rages on, according to ESB Networks.

Mace Head in Co. Galway reported gusts of 183 km/h just before 5 am this morning, which breaks the current national record which has stood for around 80 years.

The same station in Galway also recorded hurricane-level average speeds of 135 km/h which is also provisionally the highest level ever recorded by Met Éireann.

A Status Red Wind Warning has been in place for the entire country since last night.

Here in the South East, people in Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford can expect the Red Warning to be lifted at 10 am this morning while those in Tipperary will have to endure a further hour until the warning is lifted at 11 am.

With the warning in effect currently, Met Éireann is warning of the following impacts this morning:

Danger to life

Extremely dangerous travelling conditions

Unsafe working conditions

Disruption and cancellations to transport

Many fallen trees

Significant and widespread power outages

Impacts to communications networks

Cancellation of event

Structural damage

Wave overtopping

Coastal flooding in low-lying and exposed areas

The country’s airports have seen numerous flights cancelled, including over 200 in and out of Dublin, while gusts of 137 km/h have been recorded at Shannon.

Public transport has been cancelled until the warnings have been lifted.

The public is advised to stay indoors while the red warning is in place, and to only travel if necessary.

