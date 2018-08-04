Waterford lotto winner wins one million Euro

04 August 2018

A lucky Waterford winner has won 1 million euro in last night’s Euromillions draw.

The ticket was won as part of the National Lottery’s ‘Ireland Only Raffle’.

The ticket was purchase in University Hospital Waterford’s Aramark shop.

Shop manager Patrick Casey told @Breaking News’: “There is massive excitement in the hospital today at the prospect of a staff member, a visitor or even a patient being the lucky winner of this huge amount of money.

“We are a very busy shop with visitors, patients and staff. There are several syndicates amongst the staff so we are hoping it is somebody connected with the hospital. This is our first big EuroMillions win so we are over the moon.“

The winning raffle number was IDZW38394.

Miriam Donohoe from National Lottery has more:

