78 people were killed on Irish roads in the first six months of the year.

Two-thirds of those happened on rural roads, while 11 drivers and three passengers were not wearing a seatbelt.

The latest figures from the gardaí and Road Safety Authority show there has been a 3% increase in deaths on the same time last year.

They say if the current trends continue, another 78 people could be killed before the end of the year.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss