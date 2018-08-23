8.3 million cigarettes in container labelled 'car parts' seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers seized 8.3 million smuggled cigarettes that arrived in Dublin Port aboard a vessel from Rotterdam yesterday.

The cigarettes were identified in a shipping container said to contain ‘car parts’.

The seized cigarettes were ‘cheap whites’ branded ‘RGD Magnum’ and ‘Mark 1’, with a retail value of over €4.5 million, representing a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €3.6 million.

Investigations are on-going.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.

Revenue’s routine and intelligence-led operations as well close inter-agency and international cooperation has led to the seizure of in excess of 50 million smuggled cigarettes nationwide in 2018.

If businesses or members of the public have any information about smuggling or the sale of illegal tobacco products, they can contact Revenue on Confidential phone number 1800 295 295.

Digital Desk

