80 kilogrammes of cannabis herb seized in Dublin suspected to be worth €1.6m has been seized in County Dublin.

It's part of the results of the ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity under Operation Tara.

On Thursday 4th July 2024, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau intercepted a vehicle shortly after 6.30pm in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

A separate search operation was conducted under warrant of a business premises in the Blanchardstown area.

Advertisement

During the course of the searches of the vehicle and premises in Blanchardstown, 80 kilogrammes of cannabis herb was seized.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is €1.6 million approximately. All drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

One (1) male, aged 42 years was arrested in relation to drug trafficking and is currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.