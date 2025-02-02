844 motorists caught speeding while 100 arrested for drink or drug driving since Thursday

264 motorists have been caught speeding over the last 24 hours.

High-visibility Garda checkpoints are in place nationwide this weekend, with motorists urged to slow down.

In the first 48 hours of operation, 580 drivers were caught driving over the speed limit. This brings the total of drivers caught speeding since Thursday morning to 844.

Since Thursday morning, 100 drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. That's more than one person arrested per hour for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Advertisement

Notable speeds in the South East include:

- 86kph in a 50kph zone on the R661, Tipperary

- 106kph in a 60kph zone on the R702, Carlow

- 96kph in a 60kph zone on the N11, Ferrycarrig, Wexford

An Garda Síochána is appealing all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Drivers and all other road users are being reminded to plan ahead and organise a safe way home if socialising this weekend.

All drivers who are taking to the roads this weekend are reminded to slow down, take extra care, and give your driving your full attention.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.