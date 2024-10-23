9-month-old baby boy missing from his home

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 9-month-old Gracian Lupu Enache.

He is reported missing from his home in Dublin 1, since Monday 21st October 2024.

Gracian has brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Gracian was wearing when last seen.

An Garda Síochána believes that Gracian is in the company of a family acquaintance.

Advertisement

Investigating Gardaí are not aware of Gracian’s whereabouts at this time.

Anyone with any information on Gracian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.