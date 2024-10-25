9-month-old baby boy missing from his home located safe

Gracian Lupu Enache was missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday.
The 9-month-old baby has since been located safe and well.
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.
Advertisement
Gracian Lupu Enache was missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday.
The 9-month-old baby has since been located safe and well.
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com