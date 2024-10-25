Play Button
9-month-old baby boy missing from his home located safe

Garda sign outside a station, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Gracian Lupu Enache was missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday. 

The 9-month-old baby has since been located safe and well.

