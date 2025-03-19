95 vehicles seized from unaccompanied learner drivers during St. Patrick's weekend

Gardaí seized 95 vehicles from learner permit holders who were driving unaccompanied during an operation for the St. Patrick's Bank Holiday weekend.

The road safety operation ran from 7am on Thursday March 13th until 7am on Tuesday March 18th.

More than 200 people arrested for drink or drug driving.

There were two fatalities on Irish roads during that time, and seven serious crashes.

More than 2,600 people were detected speeding, including a learner driver in Wexford travelling at 147 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone in Gorey on St. Patrick's Day.

