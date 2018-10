Two men have been arrested in connection with a major fire in Kilkenny city today.

At around 9:30am this morning Emergency Services were called to a fire at a derelict building on St John’s Road.

Fire fighter pictured at the scene of the fire at John’s Street in Kilkenny. Pic: Dylan Vaughan

Gardaí evacuated people from the building uninjured.

The Fire Services remain at the scene keeping the fire under control, while a number of road closures are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk

