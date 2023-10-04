Carlow woman returns home to find burglar escaping through window

A burglar was caught escaping through a residential property in Carlow just as the resident was returning home.

According to KCLR, a woman in Carlow was returning home when she noticed the criminal escaping through a window of her house in Craanlusky, Ballinabrannagh.

The incident occurred at about 11:30am last Friday morning and Garda said the burglar was not successful.

Speaking to KCLR, Garda Andy Neill said the woman found “a male escaping through her sitting room window as she arrived home, all she saw was a white pair of runners and blue jeans as he left”.

He adds that the man “Completely ransacked the house obviously in search of valuables, look it’s cash and jewellery every time people are looking for, generally, 99% of the time, and didn’t come away with a lot”.

