A Co Waterford man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the “persistent and constant” sexual abuse of his younger sister.

The 49-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury last May on 56 counts of rape and 15 of indecent assault on dates between December 1983 and December 1986 at the family home and other locations in the local area.

The girl was between seven and 12 years old, while her brother was 14 years old when the abuse began.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said the abuse was “persistent” and noted that the victim’s brother also threatened her, telling her he would shoot their mother if she ever disclosed the abuse.

Justice Creedon said she must take into account the man’s age at the time of the offending and noted from a report from The Probation Service that he now takes “responsibility” for abusing his sister.

The judge said although this acknowledgement was “coming very late” it at least vindicated his sister.

Justice Creedon took into account the man’s lack of previous convictions, the fact that he had integrated into society well since, and was married with three children.

She suspended the final 12 months of the sentence on “strict conditions” including that he complete a sex offenders programme in custody.

Share it:













Don't Miss