A fire has broken out on Vinegar Hill in Wexford

25 July 2018

There are reports of a fire in County Wexford this evening.

Firefighters are dealing with a blaze on the side of Vinegar hill at Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

It’s understood the fire is being contained at present.

The fire broke out this afternoon and the cause of it is unknown.

It comes just days after a major fire broke out in Curracloe Beach.

More to follow

