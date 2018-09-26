Michael D. Higgins launched his campaign for the forthcoming Presidential election today.

At his campaign headquarters in central Dublin, under a campaign banner of ‘A President for us all,’ Michael D. Higgins spoke about how much he has learnt from conversations with people across Ireland over the course of the Presidency, and how their concerns, ideas and vision had inspired him to stand for a second term.

“I am offering myself as a candidate because I am passionate about the challenges and possibilities of the coming years,” he said.

In setting out his vision, Michael D. Higgins, who is an independent candidate, spoke about a real republic of equality, sustainability and possibility.

“As President, I can offer an authentic understanding of the many strands that make up our national story, however I am also passionate about the next chapters and the new possibilities we will weave together,” said President Higgins.

“My campaign will be modern, energetic and inclusive, drawing on the enthusiasm of thousands of supporters from all walks of life in communities across Ireland.

[quote]It will be a dignified and respectful campaign in which my supporters and I will work to sustain the dignity of the office of President, which belongs not to any individual, but to the present and future citizens of Ireland.[/quote]

Building on the successful previous initiatives of his Presidency, including ‘Being Young and Irish,’ ‘Glaoch,’ and ‘the Ethics Initiative,’ President Higgins will be announcing three key initiatives over the next three weeks.

If elected, these would be integral to his second term. They will be launched at events around the country over the course of the campaign.

