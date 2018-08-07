One in four Irish drivers admit to being distracted by social media while behind the wheel.

New research by Allianz shows drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 are the most likely to be take their eyes off the road as a result of social media.

The survey of 1,000 Irish motorists also found that one in 10 have Googled something when driving.

The findings come after the Road Safety Authority previously highlighted that driver distraction plays a role in 20% to 30% of all road collisions.

“Drivers need to prioritise road safety when behind the wheel,” said Sean McGrath, CEO, Allianz.

“Please put the phone away and keep distractions to a minimum, if you find your thoughts and attention wandering, that may be a sign of fatigue, and you should take a break, such small steps could save your life.”

Many Irish drivers (37%) say that their wandering thoughts are one of the biggest distractions while on the road.

While the same number claimed that passengers are responsible for distracting them. 21% said that their children had caused them to lose focus while driving.

Other driving distractions revealed in the research include: mobile phones, pedestrians, surrounding scenery and the car stereo.

