A train has hit a herd of cattle in Co Kilkenny.

The incident happened on the Waterford to Dublin line near Thomastown.

Iarnród Éireann says bus transfers will remain in place between Waterford and Kilkenny until further notice.

Update: 11:00 Waterford Heuston is returning to Thomastown, where bus transfers will bring customers to their destination. Bus transfers will remain in place between Waterford & Kilkenny until further notice — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 22, 2018

