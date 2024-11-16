Play Button
Actor and comedian Jon Kenny dies age 66

Actor and comedian Jon Kenny dies age 66
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Actor and comedian Jon Kenny passed away at the age of 66 on Friday evening in Galway Clinic.

The Limerick native was best known for his role alongside Pat Shortt in D'Unbelievables.

He also starred in series like Father Ted in Season 2 episode 5, A Song for Europe.

More recently he was featured in the Oscar-nominated film The Banshees of Inisherin as well as playing the character of Jon Kenny in The Hurler: A Campion's Tale written and directed by Waterford’s Tony Kelly.

Alongside his many on-screen appearances, Kenny was also an accomplished singer, poet and stand-up performer.

Some of his credits include The Matchmaker and She Stoops to Conquer at The Abbey Theatre.

Funeral details are yet to be announced.

