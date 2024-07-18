Aer Lingus and Ryanair challenge Dublin Airport capacity limits

Aer Lingus and Ryanair are seeking to bring High Court challenges over a decision by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) relating to aircraft capacity limits at Dublin Airport for this coming winter.

Lawyers for the two airlines told Ms Justice Niamh Hyland that following a similar application this week by the airport's operator, daa, they too are seeking to bring similar judicial review proceedings.

The daa was given leave to bring a challenge over the IAA's decision on May 7th, which daa says will result in a breach of the 32 million annual passenger cap at the airport.

The IAA decision relates to the 'Winter 2024 Coordination Parameters' set down by the authority.

Daa says the parameters breach the capacity constraint set by planning permissions for the operation of the airport, which states passenger numbers are limited to 32 million per year, and may be in breach of EU regulations.

Daa has sought an order quashing those winter parameters or, alternatively, the reopening of the May 7th decision, or the setting of temporary parameters, or other steps which will avoid breaching the planning permissions.

On Thursday, counsel for Aer Lingus and Ryanair were told by Ms Justice Hyland she would hear their applications for leave to bring similar challenges next week.

The airlines are seeking that their cases should be put into a case management date allocated for the daa case at the end of the month.

