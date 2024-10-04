Play Button
Aer Lingus announce direct flights to Nashville

Aer Lingus announce direct flights to Nashville
Aer Lingus. Photo: PA
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Aer Lingus have announced Ireland's first direct flights to Nashville.

The airline will fly to the world's music capital four times a week starting next spring.

The first direct flight will run from April 12th 2025 from Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus says the flight fares will start at €499.

The announcement comes as Ryanair bosses claim fares this Christmas will soar due to the passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

Michael O'Leary says the people booking tickets last minute in December will be 'paying €500 one way - or going to Belfast'.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

