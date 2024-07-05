Play Button
Aer Lingus cancels another 80 flights next week

Aer Lingus cancels another 80 flights next week
Terminal 2 of the Aer Lingus desks at Dublin Airport, Republic of Ireland, during the first day of pilots' work to rule industrial action, with pilots refusing to work overtime, accept changes to set rosters, or take on out-of-hours management requests. Picture date: Wednesday June 26, 2024. PA Photo. The industrial action has already seen 270 flights cancelled, with the airline having been working to offer refunds or alternative flights to those whose trips have been axed. See PA story IRISH AerLingus . Photo credit should read: Granne Ni Aodha/PA Wire
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Aer Lingus has cancelled an additional 80 flights from Thursday to Sunday of next week as a result of the pilots pay dispute.

The total number of flights cancelled since the work-to-rule began nine days ago is now at 548.

The Labour Court is still considering a recommendation to end the dispute, after a formal hearing took place on Wednesday.

In a statement earlier this week the airline said: "Implementing these cancellations is to enable us to protect as many services as possible for as many of our customers as possible. These cancellations will be implemented today, and details will be communicated to impacted customers. Details of the services impacted are set out on the ‘Travel Advisory’ page of aerlingus.com.

"Aer Lingus fully understands the anxiety being experienced by customers given the uncertainty caused by IALPA’s industrial action and is giving impacted customers as many options as possible.”

Customers impacted by the other cancellations between the 8th and 10th of July were given the option to change their flights for free. They will also be able to claim a refund or voucher.

These options will be communicated directly to impacted customers as well as travel agents, while the Aer Lingus ‘Travel Advisory’ page will also have up to the minute information on all the options.

 



 

