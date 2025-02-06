Play Button
Aer Lingus on the hunt for apprentice pilots in new scheme

Rows of Aer Lingus planes on standby at Dublin Airport, 29-6-24. Image: Leah Farrell/© RollingNews.ie
Rachael Dunphy
Aer Lingus has launched its Future Pilot Programme for aspiring pilots.

The airline is on the hunt for its next captains through a fully funded scheme.

No experience is necessary, however, you must be at least 18 and have completed your Leaving Cert.

 

The scheme is entirely funded through Aer Lingus. This means training, accommodation and food are covered for the 14-month long programme.

The closing date for applications is Monday, February 10th.

Click here to find out more.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com. 

