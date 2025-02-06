Aer Lingus on the hunt for apprentice pilots in new scheme

Aer Lingus has launched its Future Pilot Programme for aspiring pilots.

The airline is on the hunt for its next captains through a fully funded scheme.

No experience is necessary, however, you must be at least 18 and have completed your Leaving Cert.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Aer Lingus (@aerlingus)

The scheme is entirely funded through Aer Lingus. This means training, accommodation and food are covered for the 14-month long programme.

Advertisement

The closing date for applications is Monday, February 10th.

Click here to find out more.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.