Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Aer Lingus passengers face disruption as work to rule announced

Aer Lingus passengers face disruption as work to rule announced
13/06/'24 Aer Lingus aircraft at Dublin Airport this afternoon..Pilots at the airline have balloted for industrial action over pay...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Aer Lingus pilots are to carry out indefinite work to rule starting Wednesday, June 26th.

The notice was served by the pilots' union IALPA in the last few minutes.

It's in a row over pay, with pilots looking for a nearly 24 per cent pay rise.

Aer Lingus pilots voted overwhelmingly for industrial action in a dispute over pay, it was announced on Monday.

Advertisement

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA), which represents hundreds of pilots at the airline, voted 99 per cent in favour.

IALPA conducted a paper ballot over the weekend after Aer Lingus raised concerns about the integrity of the initial electronic ballot.

President Mark Tighe said the result of the second ballot was “an incredible reaffirmation of our mandate for industrial action in pursuit of a meaningful pay offer”.

He said: “It is unconscionable that an employer would attempt to undermine our members’ democratic and constitutional right to vote for industrial action.”

Advertisement

The airline has described the pilots’ pay demands as unrealistic.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Wexford farmer must remove unauthorised milking parlour by September, court rules

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Justin Timberlake reportedly arrested in New York

 By Rachael Dunphy
Kilkenny News 3

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Kilkenny man

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement