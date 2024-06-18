Aer Lingus passengers face disruption as work to rule announced

Aer Lingus pilots are to carry out indefinite work to rule starting Wednesday, June 26th.

The notice was served by the pilots' union IALPA in the last few minutes.

It's in a row over pay, with pilots looking for a nearly 24 per cent pay rise.

Aer Lingus pilots voted overwhelmingly for industrial action in a dispute over pay, it was announced on Monday.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA), which represents hundreds of pilots at the airline, voted 99 per cent in favour.

IALPA conducted a paper ballot over the weekend after Aer Lingus raised concerns about the integrity of the initial electronic ballot.

President Mark Tighe said the result of the second ballot was “an incredible reaffirmation of our mandate for industrial action in pursuit of a meaningful pay offer”.

He said: “It is unconscionable that an employer would attempt to undermine our members’ democratic and constitutional right to vote for industrial action.”

The airline has described the pilots’ pay demands as unrealistic.

By Michael Bolton

