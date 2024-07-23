Play Button
Aer Lingus pilots vote to accept 17.75% pay rise

Aer Lingus pilots vote to accept 17.75% pay rise
Aer Lingus pilots walk around Dublin Airport as they went on strike, © PA Wire/PA Images
Aer Lingus pilots have voted to accept a pay increase recommended by the Labour Court in a move that will end the bitter industrial dispute that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) backed the 17.75 per cent increase by a sizeable majority, with 85 per cent of those returning ballots in favour.

Ialpa had already suspended its work-to-rule action following the proposal from the Labour Court and pending the outcome of the ballot of members.

In a brief statement, Aer Lingus welcomed the outcome of the pilots’ ballot on the proposed 17.75 per cent pay rise.

“Aer Lingus welcomes the outcome of the ballot which has accepted the Labour Court recommendation,” the airline said.

Ialpa president Mark Tighe welcomed the deal.

“This is the greatest pay award seen in 30 years for Aer Lingus pilots,” he said.

“Throughout negotiations, management were seeking work practice changes to fund our pay award.

“However, no work practice changes were conceded in this pay dispute, nor will they be in the future.

“Companies making significant profits must ensure that their employees’ remuneration reflects the success of the company, and their salaries are protected from inflation.”

He added: “It is disappointing that Aer Lingus did not conclude an agreement with Ialpa during the 22 months preceding the Labour Court recommendation.

“Ialpa believes that the industrial action which affected our passengers was wholly avoidable.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio's Today with Claire Byrne, Captain Tighe said it was clear that management at Aer Lingus had destroyed the relationship with their pilots and it remained to be seen if it could be rebuilt.

Any efforts to restore the relationship would be gratefully received by pilots but they must be real and meaningful, he said.

While he described the pay award as “the greatest seen in 30 years” for Aer Lingus pilots, no work practice changes had been conceded, nor would they be in the future.

"Throughout negotiations, management were seeking work practice changes to fund our pay award. Companies making significant profits must ensure that their employees' remuneration reflects the success of the company, and their salaries are protected from inflation.

"It is disappointing that Aer Lingus did not conclude an agreement with Ialpa during the 22 months preceding the Labour Court recommendation. Ialpa believes that the industrial action which affected our passengers was wholly avoidable."

Captain Tighe estimated that the pay deal will cost the airline less than €30million per year. The pay deal will ensure that all pilots will be 19.2 percent better off in two year’s time, while all new pilots and those in the bottom 20 percent will be 30 percent better off.

"It was not credible that profitable companies could not protect employees’ salaries against inflation."

PA Reporters

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

