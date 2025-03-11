Agreement reached in dispute affecting community and voluntary sector

A pay deal has been agreed in a long running dispute affecting Section 39 workers in the community and voluntary sector.

The breakthrough came overnight, following talks at the WRC between unions and government representatives.

Section 39 workers include charities and agencies that are contracted by the State to provide healthcare services.

The breakthrough at the Workplace Relations Commission follows a long-running dispute which hit the headlines during the general election campaign following an encounter between Simon Harris and a disability worker.

The proposals agreed last night include a 9.25% pay increase over two years.

SIPTU, the union which represents many of the workers, said last night "not all issues are resolved, but it is a step forward in securing fair pay and recognition".

A consultation process will now take place with those members, to allow them to consider the proposals.

Reporting by Teena Gates

