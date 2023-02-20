Play Button
Play Button
News

AIB to face questions from Oireachtas committee over DJ Carey debt settlement

AIB to face questions from Oireachtas committee over DJ Carey debt settlement
Electric Ireland Higher Education Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final, DCU Sportsgrounds, Dublin 8/2/2020 Mary Immaculate vs IT Carlow IT Carlow manager DJ Carey Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Kenneth Fox

AIB is set to be hauled before the Oireachtas finance committee over a “jaw-dropping” settlement it made with former GAA star DJ Carey, which saw more than 99 per cent of his multi-million-euro debt written off.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the majority State-owned bank agreed it would write down over €9.5 million in debt owed by the former Kilkenny hurler to €60,000 in 2017.

Junior minister Dara Calleary said he had been contacted by many people in recent days who are furious that they “haven’t had access to this kind of settlement”.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil TD said: "AIB should appear before the finance committee, they need to provide the details of this, the context of the agreement, it’s a very jaw-dropping settlement."

This was echoed by Employment Affairs Minister Neale Richmond, who described the scale of the write-down as “worrying”.

At least five members of the committee, including Green Party TD Steven Matthews, are now calling on the bank to appear to explain how it signs off on such settlements.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty last night wrote to the committee requesting a meeting be scheduled with AIB, while Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Mick Barry, and Labour senator Marie Sherlock will all be raising the matter in private session on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The agreement struck meant that Mr Carey had to pay just 0.63 per cent of the original amount owed to the bank, which was referred to in a settlement document as a “compromise”.

RTÉ’s Prime Time first reported that the bank secured a High Court judgment for the €9.5 million on May 9th, 2011, mostly arising from a €7.85 million loan to Mr Carey that was secured on properties at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny and the K Club in Kildare.

Mr Matthews said: “Most people don’t have celebrity status or good contacts, so it’s important to see if the system is equitable when writing down loans, I’m sure most people would like their debts written off to this extent.”

While he said it may not be possible to quiz the bank on an individual case, Mr Matthews said the committee has a role in investigating the process of writedowns to ensure the public interest in the bank is well managed.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Four teenagers hospitalised in suspected drug-related incident in Kilkenny

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Boy (10) in serious condition after crash with car while riding bike

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Teenager (17) handed life sentence for murder of woman in 2021

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement