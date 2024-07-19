Airlines, banks and factories affected by major IT outage

Airlines, banks and factories are among those affected by a major IT outage.

A Microsoft outage has meant industries worldwide are experiencing issues this morning.

The outage is believed to be linked to Microsoft Windows and cybersecurity firm Cloudstrike.

It's believed factories in the South East have been affected by the outage.

Ryanair says it's experiencing disruption, and is advising all passengers to arrive at least three hours before their flight.

The airline says if passengers haven't already checked in for their flight, they can do so at the airport.

In the UK, Sky News has not been able to broadcast live TV.

.@SkyNews have not been able to broadcast live TV this morning, currently telling viewers that we apologise for the interruption. Much of our news report is still available online, and we are working hard to restore all services. — David Rhodes (@davidgrayrhodes) July 19, 2024



Emergency 911 lines have gone down in the US state of Alaska, as well as a number of flights in the US grounded.

