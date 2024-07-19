Play Button
Airlines, banks and factories affected by major IT outage

A Ryanair plane, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Airlines, banks and factories are among those affected by a major IT outage.

A Microsoft outage has meant industries worldwide are experiencing issues this morning.

The outage is believed to be linked to Microsoft Windows and cybersecurity firm Cloudstrike.

It's believed factories in the South East have been affected by the outage.

Ryanair says it's experiencing disruption, and is advising all passengers to arrive at least three hours before their flight.

The airline says if passengers haven't already checked in for their flight, they can do so at the airport.

In the UK, Sky News has not been able to broadcast live TV.

Emergency 911 lines have gone down in the US state of Alaska, as well as a number of flights in the US grounded.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

 

