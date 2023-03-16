Play Button
Alcohol ban for off-licences until tomorrow afternoon in City Centre

A drinks fridge in a Dublin off licence as Government price fixing of alcohol will be based on the strength of each product, it has emerged.
Joleen Murphy
Alcohol Action Ireland has welcomed a call from Gardaí for a voluntary alcohol ban for all off-licences in Dublin City Centre until late afternoon tomorrow.

The aim is to keep drink off the streets while hundreds of thousands of people attend the country's biggest St. Patrick's Day parade.

It'll be in place until four o'clock but pubs will still serve alcohol from half twelve as usual.

CEO of Alcohol Action Ireland, Dr Sheila Gilheany says our national day can lead to drink-related issues.

"Gardaí wouldn't ask for it unless they really knew that there is a potential problem that they are trying to avert.

"If you talk to anyone who works in emergency services, they would frequently see a big demand on services, particularly on St. Patrick's weekend and that is coming from alcohol."

According to Breaking News, Gardaí engaged with stakeholders including off-licences, pubs and shops.

The 4 pm time is aimed to discourage street drinking for the family-friendly parade.

The area will extend from Parnell Square to St Stephen’s Green. Pub licensing hours are not affected.

The parade will take place from 12 pm noon until 2.30 pm in Dublin city centre.

The parade route will be as follows: Granby Row, Parnell Square North, Parnell Square East, O'Connell Street Upper, O'Connell Street Lower, O'Connell Bridge, Westmoreland Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christ Church Place, Nicolas Street, Patrick Street, Kevin Street Upper Kevin Street Lower and finishing on Cuffe Street St.

Public Transport

Those planning to go to the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin city are being encouraged to use public transport.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone travelling from outside the M50 not to bring their car into the city centre.

Road closures will be in place from early tomorrow morning to facilitate the parade which starts at noon from Parnell Square.

Gardaí have asked people to plan their trips in advance, and ensure children are closely supervised with phone numbers for their guardians in case they are separated from them.

People attending the National Parade in Dublin are asked to use public transport if possible.

High anxiety levels during celebrations

"Go home early" is one of three tips to deal with high anxiety levels during Saint Patrick's Day celebrations.

Mental Health Charity Turn2Me published the tips ahead of the long weekend, which it says may be some people's first time in large crowds since lockdown.

Other tips are to avoid consuming high levels of alcohol and to practice deep breathing or meditation before joining busy events.

The group says these tips together can help manage and reduce anxiety throughout the day.

The Nitty Gritty

