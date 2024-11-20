Alcohol worth almost €110,000 seized at Rosslare Europort

Revenue Officers have seized almost 26,400 litres of alcohol, with an estimated value of €109,458 at Rosslare Europort, Co. Wexford.

The seizure comprised of 25,812 litres of beer, 472.5 litres of wine and a small quantity of spirits, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €52,000.

The consignment of beer arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. Following an investigation, both the trailer and the alcohol products were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

These operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Revenue are urging if businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.