Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Alcohol worth almost €110,000 seized at Rosslare Europort

Alcohol worth almost €110,000 seized at Rosslare Europort
Photo: Revenue
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Revenue Officers have seized almost 26,400 litres of alcohol, with an estimated value of €109,458 at Rosslare Europort, Co. Wexford.

The seizure comprised of 25,812 litres of beer, 472.5 litres of wine and a small quantity of spirits, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €52,000.

The consignment of beer arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. Following an investigation, both the trailer and the alcohol products were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

These operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Revenue are urging if businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Dublin rioter (28) jailed for 6 and a half years for burning garda car

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Inaccessible polling stations being slammed as an 'absolute disgrace'

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 3

Charli XCX coming to Ireland in Summer 2025

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement