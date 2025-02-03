Aldi launch Deposit Return Scheme savings card

Aldi has announced the introduction of a new DRS “Savings Card” which will allow customers to use their DRS vouchers received when they return empty bottles and cans to load funds onto an ALDI Savings Card.

This news comes as Aldi announces an additional investment in enhancing and expanding the DRS scheme across its 163 stores nationwide.

The newly designed DRS-specific card is designed to encourage customers to return their bottles via the DRS system, which is present in every ALDI store across the country.

By loading the value of their DRS vouchers onto their ALDI Savings Card, customers can conveniently keep all their deposited returns in the same place. The card can be topped up at ALDI checkouts, offering customers a convenient way to save money or plan for future purchases, while supporting sustainability in their daily shopping habits.

Advertisement

The launch comes as ALldi prepares to reach the milestone of 200 million DRS returns across Ireland this February. Once this milestone is reached, Aldi shoppers will have returned over €30 million worth of cans and bottles to machines across Aldi’s 163 stores nationwide since the launch of the scheme in February 2024.

Jason Carolan, Plastic & Packaging Manager at ALDI Ireland commented:

“The DRS scheme has been very popular with ALDI shoppers, and since going live in February 2024, the number of items being returned on a monthly basis has steadily increased. That’s why we’re now looking at how we can make it even easier and more efficient to use. This investment will allow us to make machines even more user-friendly and faster.

“Our new DRS Savings Card is a great way to build up the value of deposits over time. They’re easy to use and top-up and customers can not only contribute to the circular economy, but they can also put that money aside for special occasions.”

Advertisement

“Customers are on track to redeem more than €30 million in cash, vouchers and savings at ALDI’s 163 stores, as we expect to soon reach our goal of processing more than 200 million bottles and cans. We’re delighted to see our customers engaging with sustainability in such a positive way.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.