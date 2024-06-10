Play Button
Aldi to create 1,000 new jobs over five years as part of €400m investment

Aldi to create 1,000 new jobs over five years as part of €400m investment
Photo: PA Images
Aldi is to create 1,000 new jobs over the next five years as part of a €400 million investment which will see the supermarket chain open 30 new stores around the country.

The new locations will be across 13 counties, while the additional roles will be across its store network, warehouse operations and office facilities.

The announcement comes as the retailer marks its 25th year in Ireland, sharing its latest economic impact report.

The retailer said it spent €1.1 billion with Irish suppliers last year, with its overall economic contribution to the State totalling €757 million.

The report noted Aldi's purchases from Irish suppliers have increased by 58 per cent since 2019, with Irish products now accounting for almost half of all sales.

