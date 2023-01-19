Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over shooting on Rust film set

Alec Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set of Rust in 2021.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also be charged on the same counts.

Baldwin was the producer on the film while also playing an acting role. The shooting happened when they were rehearsing a scene at a ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

The Hollywood actor opened fire with a gun he didn't realise was loaded with a live round.

Advertisement

The director was also injured but prosecutors said no charges would be filed in connection with that.

A statement was released on Thursday by Santa Fe's District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. She announced that charges would be filed against the pair by the end of the month.

"Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter," the statement read. "I have determined that there is sufficient evidence."

"On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice," she said.

Advertisement

If convicted, both will face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set.

After the tragic incident in October 2021, Baldwin spoke out about the fatal shooting on Twitter.

In a tweet, he stated that "there are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours."

Advertisement

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family."

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The production company behind the film was fined almost $140,000.

It came after the cinematographer's husband, Matthew, filed a wrongful death lawsuit which alleged violations of industry standards.

Production of the film had been scheduled to resume this year, with Mr Hutchins on board as executive producer.