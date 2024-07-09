All-Ireland winning hurler appears in court charged with assault of boy (12)

All-Ireland winning Clare hurler Niall Gilligan has appeared in court charged with assault causing harm of a 12-year-old boy.

At Ennis District Court on Tuesday, the 47-year-old appeared in connection with two charges, both of which he denies.

The farmer and auctioneer is charged with assault causing harm to the boy at the Jamaica Inn Hostel, Mt Ivers Rd, Sixmildebridge, contrary to Section 3 of the Offences Against the Person Act on October 5th, 2023.

Mr Gilligan, of Rosroe, Sixmilebridge, is also charged with producing a wooden stick during the course of a dispute, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, on the same occasion.

Advertisement

Solicitor for Mr Gilligan, Daragh Hassett, told Judge Alec Gabbett: “The matters are to be fully defended.”

Sgt Tracy Stanley, of Sixmilebridge Garda station, gave evidence of Mr Gilligan's arrest, charge and caution on Tuesday morning. She said Mr Gilligan was cautioned after each charge, and he made “no reply” in each case.

The garda also confirmed to the judge that the boy is a minor, and was not known to Mr Gilligan.

Sgt Frank O’Grady told Judge Gabbett there was no objection to bail, subject to certain conditions, including that Mr Gilligan reside at his own address and have no contact with the alleged injured party.

Alleged trespassing

Advertisement

After reading the charges and the location of the Jamaica Inn, Judge Gabbett asked: “Is there an element of trespassing here?”

Mr Hassett said there is, and Sgt Stanley confirmed the building in question was owned by Mr Gilligan at the time of the alleged incident.

Sgt Stanley said the case can proceed on a summary basis in the District Court and that the State Solicitor would be prosecuting.

Judge Gabbett said he would decide if the matter will be heard in the District or Circuit court on the next court date, and asked that medical reports in the case be made available to him.

Advertisement

On the adjourned date, the State's case against Mr Gilligan will be outlined to allow Judge Gabbett to decide on jurisdiction.Flush Cache

Judge Gabbett imposed reporting restrictions on the identity of the alleged injured party as he is a minor, adding the boy's parents will be asked about the issue.

The judge remanded Mr Gilligan on bail to appear before Ennis District Court on July 24th.

Mr Gilligan was a member of the 1997 All-Ireland winning Clare team.

By Gordon Deegan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.