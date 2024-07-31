Almost 10 million cigarettes seized at Rosslare Europort

Almost 10 million cigarettes were seized at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Superkings’ and ‘Winston’, were discovered when Revenue officers examined an accompanied freight unit.

The unit had disembarked a ferry arriving from Dunkirk in France.

They discovered 9.9 million cigarettes with an estimated value of approximately €8.3 million.

The seizure represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of €6.5 million.

A man has been questioned in relation to the seizure and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of illegal cigarettes and tobacco in the shadow economy.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

