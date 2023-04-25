Almost 1,000 uninsured claims in the South East since 2018

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) has received thousands of claims relating to accidents caused by uninsured and untraced driving.

Over 10,000 were recorded over the last 5 years.

Over the period from 2018 to 2022 a total of 10,376 such claims were submitted to the bureau.

During that time, the average motorist will have contributed between €150 - €175 to cover these costs through their motor insurance policies.

Chief Executive David Fitzgerald says there needs to be greater enforcement.

"It's very alarming, we are highlighting these figures where a vehicle without insurance was responsible

"We need more enforcement and what we want is to give Gardaí the tools to do that."

In the South East, Tipperary saw the highest claim in that time frame of 255, while Kilkenny saw the lowest amount of claims in 5 years with 82.

Looking at the county figures for the most recent year, the number of claims received grew in 22 of the 26 counties in the Republic.

The largest percentage increases year on year were in Kilkenny (up 70%), Galway (up 59%) and Clare (up 52%). The greatest drop was in Mayo (down 21%), followed by Wexford (down 9%) and Westmeath (down 4%).

Expense of law abiding motorists

Speaking about the claims figures, MIBI Chief Executive David Fitzgerald said, “As these figures highlight, there have been more than 10,000 accidents over the last 5 years where a vehicle without insurance was responsible.

"The reality is that the cost of these accidents is borne by law abiding motorists, who effectively have to subsidize these claims every time they renew their motor insurance.

“Unfortunately as the number of uninsured vehicles grows, the number of claims relating to accidents caused by uninsured drivers also rise.

"With the level of uninsured vehicles on Irish roads potentially the highest in the EU, we need to do all we can to discourage people driving illegally without insurance.

"As the reduction in claims received by the MIBI over the course of the pandemic highlights, when there are fewer journeys undertaken by uninsured drivers the claims figures quickly drop."

To read the report in full, visit MIBI.ie.

