Almost 1,300 calls to helpline last year about children poisoned with paracetemol

There were almost 1,300 calls to a helpline last year about children getting poisoned with paracetemol.

There were also hundreds of calls about them consuming household products, like washing-up liquid and firelighters.

The National Poisons Information Centre has helplines for healthcare professionals and members of the public.

New figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, show the substances they took calls about last year, relating to children.

The main agent was paracetamol, with 1,288 calls.

That was followed by the medication ibuprofen, which is in nurofen tablets - with 625 calls.

In many cases, children accidentally consumed household products.

There were 98 calls about dishwasher tablets last year, 69 about washing up liquid, 56 about firelighters, and 142 about hand cleanser.