New figures show that some 58,292 patient safety incidents occurred in Irish hospitals during 2017.

There were almost 160 incidents every day last year, figures provided to Fianna Fáil reveal.

“The data we have received is alarming and could potentially harm public confidence in our hospital system,” said Dara Calleary TD.

“What is also worrying is the fact that there was a significant increase in incidents last year – up from 49,152 in 2016. That’s a jump of over 9,000.

“I recognise that this may not mean there were more such incidents, it could be a situation whereby more cases have simply been reported in 2017.

“Despite this, the significant regional variations are a concern. The Saolta Hospital Group (which includes Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny hospitals) experienced a 44% increase, while the South/South West Hospital Group saw an increase of less than 5%.

At 15,262, the Ireland East Hospital Group reported the most incidents, but given the fact that it is the largest with 11 hospitals in the group, this is hardly surprising. The Children’s Hospital Group reported 1,006 incidents.

“Fianna Fáil also sought information on how many incidents had resulted in disciplinary action being taken but the HSE does not record such information. I would suggest they should. It is important for public confidence in our hospitals that people know that action is taken and that there are consequences.”





